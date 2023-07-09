London (CNN) — President Joe Biden kicks off the first full day of his trip abroad with a London visit aimed at bolstering the US-UK “special relationship” – including his first meeting with King Charles III since the monarch’s coronation – on the eve of a high-stakes summit with NATO leaders.

Biden will meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for discussions on a range of issues, including Ukraine, a topic on which the two leaders have closely coordinated. Their meeting comes after the US announced Friday that it will be sending cluster munitions to Ukraine for the first time, a rare topic on which the US and United Kingdom publicly disagree.

