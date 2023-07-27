Biden issues scathing rebuke of Tuberville’s hold on military promotions

President Joe Biden delivered remarks in Washington, DC, July 27, paying tribute to the nation’s 33rd president – who, 75 years ago this week, signed an executive order desegregating the US military – while issuing a scathing rebuke of Alabama GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who’s now blocked more than 270 military promotions over his opposition to the Pentagon’s abortion policy.

 Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images; Shawn Thew/Pool/Getty Images

(CNN) — President Joe Biden delivered remarks in Washington, DC, Thursday, paying tribute to the nation’s 33rd president – who, 75 years ago this week, signed an executive order desegregating the US military – while issuing a scathing rebuke of Alabama GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who’s now blocked more than 270 military promotions over his opposition to the Pentagon’s abortion policy.

“The Republican Party used to always support the military, but today they’re undermining the military. The senior senator from Alabama, who claims to support our troops, is now blocking more than 300 military operations with his extreme political agenda,” Biden said in remarks to the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives. “Tens of thousands of America’s daughters and sons are deployed around the world tonight, keeping us safe from immense national security challenges, but the senator from Alabama is not.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.