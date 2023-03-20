wire Biden issues his first veto on retirement investment resolution By Clare Foran and Betsy Klein, CNN Mar 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save President Joe Biden issued the first veto of his presidency Monday, overturning a politically-charged resolution passed by the Senate earlier this month.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Education Attendance intervention can help save lives Public Safety Missouri gun law declared unconstitutional, but future remains uncertain +4 Education State association gives school policy recommendations for recreational marijuana +2 Public Safety Local first responders work through vehicle shortage More Local News → 0:42 Mild and breezy Monday 7 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 0:26 National Video Introducing Gamma's trustless Bitcoin ordinals marketplace. Join thousands of creators and collectors building the future of digital collectibles, secured by the most secure and decentralized blockchain: Bitcoin. 4:13 National Video Ten Hochman: From 60K on Instagram to 609K, Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar has gone global National Video Bozeman City Commission to review Shady Glen planned unit development
