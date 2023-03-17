President Joe Biden on Friday said the International Criminal Court's case against Russian President Vladimir Putin "makes a very strong point," as he voiced support for the investigation into Putin's alleged war crimes.

"I think it's justified," Biden said, "but the question is, it's not recognized internationally by us, either. But I think it makes a very strong point."

CNN's Rob Picheta and Lauren Said-Moorhouse contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.