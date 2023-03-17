President Joe Biden is hosting Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the White House on Friday, resuming the St. Patrick's Day tradition for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic and for the first time the president, who often notes his Irish roots, has been in office.

The president first held a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office with the Taoiseach, also known as the Irish prime minister. Later Friday afternoon, Biden will depart the White House to attend the Friends of Ireland Caucus St. Patrick's Day Luncheon on Capitol Hill. And Friday evening, the White House will host Varadkar again for a Shamrock presentation and reception, where former One Direction star Niall Horan will also perform.

