President Joe Biden heads out west on Thursday to stump for Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in what is poised to be one of his final western campaign stops of the midterms, aimed at boosting a key ally locked in one of the marquee gubernatorial races of the cycle.

The president's visit will underscore the high political stakes for Democrats as they look to keep as many governor's mansions in their control, in a midterm election that has largely focused on the question of whether Biden's party will be able to keep control of Congress -- and if not, how much it might be able to minimize its losses.

