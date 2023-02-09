President Joe Biden will embark Thursday on the next leg of his post-State of the Union tour with a visit to the former swing state of Florida, home to an emerging Republican foil and two potential GOP challengers in a 2024 campaign.

The president is expected to drive home his pledge to protect Social Security and Medicare while in the Sunshine State, seeking to draw a sharp contrast with Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott, the architect of a plan that would sunset all federal legislation -- including Social Security and Medicare -- every five years and require Congress to approve them again.

