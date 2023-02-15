President Joe Biden heads to Maryland on Wednesday trying to keep the focus on Republicans' legislative agenda after capitalizing on a viral moment over the future of Social Security and Medicare at last week's State of the Union.

Biden is set to use his afternoon speech to further lean into his efforts to contrast his plans with Republicans' agenda, focusing particularly on the GOP-endorsed legislation that the administration argues would constitute "a massive giveaway to the super-rich, big corporations, and Big Pharma."

