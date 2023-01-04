A rare scene is set to unfold in Covington, Kentucky, on Wednesday: President Joe Biden standing alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, as the two men promote together a major bipartisan legislative accomplishment.

The president's visit to McConnell's home state to herald the implementation of the massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that McConnell and 18 other Senate Republicans voted for and that Biden signed into law in 2021 marks his first domestic trip of the new year. The trip is aimed at sending an unmistakable message as he kicks off the second half of his first term: Even in a newly divided Congress, the Biden White House still sees room for bipartisanship.

