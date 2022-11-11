President Joe Biden arrives in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Saturday morning local time for the annual summit between the US president and leaders of Southeast Asian nations.

The weekend of meetings in Cambodia comes ahead of the highly anticipated Group of 20 summit next week in Indonesia where Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time in person since he took office. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings -- along with Sunday's East Asia Summit, which is also being held in Phnom Penh -- will be a chance for the president to speak with US allies before sitting down with Xi.

CNN's Kevin Liptak, Jessie Yeung, Yoonjung Seo,and Paula Hancocks contributed to this report.

