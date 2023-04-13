Hundreds of thousands of recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will for the first time soon be eligible for affordable health care coverage after President Joe Biden announced a plan Thursday to expand access to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act insurance marketplace.

"We need to give Dreamers the opportunities and support they deserve," Biden said in a video posted online. "Today, my administration is announcing our plan to expand health coverage for DACA recipients by allowing them to enroll in a plan through the Affordable Care Act or through Medicaid."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.