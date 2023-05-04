President Joe Biden is expected to name Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., the chief of the Air Force, as his choice for the next top US general, according to a source familiar with the matter.

If approved by the Senate, it would mark the first time in United States history that the defense secretary and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs are both African American, a notable milestone for an administration that has prided itself on the diversity of its leadership.

