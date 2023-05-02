When the slim House Republican majority came into power this year, White House officials said they saw opportunities to work with Biden district Republicans -- GOP lawmakers whose districts President Joe Biden carried in 2020.

But nearly four months into the new Congress -- and with the debt ceiling showdown now barreling into full crisis mode -- many of those Republicans say they've received minimal to no engagement from the White House. Other House Republicans with a track record of bipartisanship in the last Congress paint a similar picture.

