President Joe Biden will convene more than 150 of his biggest donors at a lux Washington, DC, hotel over the next two days, a sign, even in the campaign's earliest stages, of the importance he will place on raising a war chest to take on Republicans in his reelection fight.

Biden's team hopes dampened enthusiasm among Democrats for his reelection bid won't translate to struggles raising campaign cash with high-dollar and grassroots supporters. In the campaign's opening days, top Biden donors told CNN they'd received a positive response to his announcement and predicted little trouble raising money from top contributors.

