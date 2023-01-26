wire Biden considering trip to Europe to mark one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine By Natasha Bertrand and Kevin Liptak, CNN Jan 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save President Joe Biden is considering making a trip to Europe around the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine next month, two senior administration officials tell CNN.NBC News first reported a trip to Europe was under consideration.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Public urged to help EMS crews get to emergencies safely 1:22 Weather Weather Wise Wednesday: The science of snow ratios +3 Education Mark Twain parents speak out about school change Public Safety Drug strike force managing continued ambiguity around marijuana law More Local News → 0:40 Cold & Dry Thursday 5 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 0:49 National Video David's Bridal Launches Pearl by David's, a Free Comprehensive Wedding Planning Platform and National Vendor Marketplace. 0:58 National Video David's Bridal Launches Pearl by David's, a Free Comprehensive Wedding Planning Platform and National Vendor Marketplace. 0:52 National Video Provi Pulse Annual Report B2B Beverage Alcohol Ecommerce Buying Trends
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.