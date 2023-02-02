President Joe Biden announced Thursday that his National Economic Council Director Brian Deese plans to step down from his role, a long-awaited confirmation of an expected departure.
Biden's statement did not provide any details on a successor or timing of Deese's departure, but praised his top economist's work during a difficult time for the US economy.
"Brian has a unique ability to translate complex policy challenges into concrete actions that improve the lives of American people. He has helped steer my economic vision into reality, and managed the transition of our historic economic recovery to steady and stable growth," Biden said in the statement, touting Deese's "critical" role in the passage of key legislation including the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Covid-19 relief bill, the CHIPs and Science Act and the health care and climate package.
Biden is expected to campaign on the implementation and successes of those key bills through an expected reelection announcement.
"I am grateful to his wife Kara and his children Adeline and Clark for letting us borrow Brian. I know well what it must have been like to say goodbye to him for the regular long commute to Washington, and I know they're excited to welcome him home," Biden said.
CNN had previously reported that Deese was expected to depart at a time after the State of the Union address after his successor has been named. The White House is considering a number of senior officials in the federal government to replace Deese, including Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, a person familiar with the matter told CNN last week.
The process to replace Deese as head of the powerful National Economic Council remains ongoing and the situation is fluid, the person said. Brainard is seen as a leading contender, although the process is still underway and Biden hasn't made a final decision, according to two people familiar with the matter.
