Biden 'confident' rail strike will be avoided after meeting with congressional leaders

President Joe Biden, center, meets with congressional leaders at the White House in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, November 29.

 Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Joe Biden said Tuesday he is "confident" a rail strike will be avoided while meeting with the top four Congressional leaders, adding that Congress "has to act to prevent" a rail strike.

"I asked the four top leaders in Congress to ask whether they'd be willing to come in and talk about what we're gonna do between now and Christmas in terms of legislation and there's a lot to do, including resolving the train strike," Biden said while meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

CNN's Morgan Rimmer, Chris Isidore, Donald Judd, Ali Zaslav, Ted Barrett and Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.