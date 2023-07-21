wire Biden chooses Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead Navy By Kevin Liptak, CNN Jul 21, 2023 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — President Joe Biden has selected Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy, a senior administration official told CNN.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety SJPD looking to add body cameras to officers' outfits Local News Long-delayed shelter poised for a reboot Sports Chiefs rookies continue training camp ahead of veterans arriving Parks Krug Park improvement plans taking shape More Local News → 0:29 A Few Chances of Precipitation This Weekend 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos National Video Mamata Banerjee calls PM Modi 'Insaan hatya ka saudagar' over Manipur viral video National Video Anthracite base in N. China leads in sodium-ion battery industry National Video Int'l athletes expect successful FISU World University Games
