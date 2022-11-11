President Joe Biden arrives Friday at the UN's COP27 summit in Egypt with a climate change victory in-hand: a massive US law passed this year that experts have told CNN will go far to help transition the country to renewable energy.

Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act contained $370 billion for climate and clean energy tax credits and new programs -- the largest climate-related investment in the country's history and a significant statement that the US is back in the clean-energy race.

