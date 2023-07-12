Helsinki, Finland (CNN) — President Joe Biden is in Helsinki, Finland, for a summit with Nordic leaders Thursday, offering an opportunity for the countries to bolster security cooperation amid threats from Russia and China.

Biden will meet with the leaders of Finland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland and Denmark, marking the third such summit and the first of the Biden administration. It comes on the heels of a major win for Biden in Vilnius, Lithuania, after Turkey dropped its objections to Sweden’s accession to NATO earlier this week, but also provides the leaders a forum to discuss a range of other pressing issues.

