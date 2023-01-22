Two years into his presidency, Joe Biden has taken few substantial steps to live up to his campaign promise to abolish the federal death penalty, disappointing advocates who see a mixed bag of policies from the White House and the Justice Department.

"It makes me feel like maybe he was saying what he knows people like us wanted to hear," said the Rev. Sharon Risher, whose mother and two cousins were murdered along with six other Black churchgoers in 2015 by a White supremacist at Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. "You know, how politicians make promises but when it's time to really make those promises come to fruition, they don't worry about it anymore because now they are in office."

