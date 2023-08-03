(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Thursday called for the immediate release of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum in a written statement commemorating Niger’s Independence Day, saying the US “stands with the people of Niger” as the country faces a “grave challenge to its democracy.”

This marks the first time Biden has commented on the situation in Niger since last week’s military takeover.

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

