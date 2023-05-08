President Joe Biden Monday called for major studios to come up with a "fair deal" for striking writers who have demanded changes to their contracts.

The president made the comments while honoring Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month at the White House with a star-studded screening of "American Born Chinese," a show set to premiere later this month.

CNN's Oliver Darcy, Samantha Murphy Kelly, Chris Isidore and Juliana Liu contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.