President Joe Biden called 26-year-old Brandon Tsay to thank the California man for disarming the Monterey Park shooting suspect over the weekend.

Tsay can be seen in surveillance video wresting a firearm from the shooting suspect Huu Can Tran at a dance studio in Alhambra. Authorities say Tran had just opened fire at a Lunar New Year celebration at another dance studio in nearby Monterey Park, killing 11 people and injuring 10 others.

