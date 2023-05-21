Hiroshima, Japan (CNN) — President Joe Biden has asked to speak with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy once his meetings conclude in Japan, in hopes of helping to put negotiations to raise the US debt ceiling – which have appeared mostly stalled since Friday – back on track.

On Saturday afternoon, McCarthy said negotiators wouldn’t be able to resume talks with the administration until Biden was back in Washington.

CNN’s Betsy Klein, Haley Talbot and Melanie Zanona contributed to this report.

