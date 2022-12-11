President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on Sunday to discuss Russia's invasion and recent US efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses.

Zelensky thanked Biden for an additional $275 million in security assistance, which the Pentagon announced Friday, as well as for the wider and "unprecedented" US support of Ukraine's sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression, according to a statement published on the website of Ukraine's Presidency.

CNN's Tim Lister and Olga Voitovych contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.