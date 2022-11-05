President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump campaigned on opposite sides of Pennsylvania on Saturday, offering a preview of their potential 2024 rematch as they made a final push for their parties' respective Senate and gubernatorial candidates in a key 2022 battleground.

The Commonwealth, which offers Democrats their best chance of picking up a seat that could help them maintain control of the US Senate, pivoted from backing Trump in 2016, to Biden in 2020. But anger about inflation, coupled with voters' economic uncertainty across the nation, has created an even more challenging climate for Democrats facing tough historical odds this year since the party in the White House often faces steep congressional losses in the first midterm of a new administration.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.