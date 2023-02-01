President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are set to meet on Wednesday -- the first such gathering since the California Republican won the speakership after Republicans took over the House majority.

The highly anticipated meeting is expected to influence how the fight to raise the national debt limit unfolds as the White House and the new House GOP majority are at odds over how to resolve the critical issue.

