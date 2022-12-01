Biden and Macron indicate progress over electric vehicle subsidy dispute

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron signaled progress on December 1 in a lingering impasse over the billions of dollars in electric vehicle subsidies.

 Saul Loeb/Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron signaled progress on Thursday in a lingering impasse over the billions of dollars in electric vehicle subsidies included in the sweeping health care, tax and climate bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed over the summer.

Macron has repeatedly criticized how the measure only applies to electric vehicles manufactured in North America, labeling it protectionist. The Biden administration has stood up a working group with the European Union to address the issue, though the text of the IRA limits the administration's ability to act.

CNN's Jeremy Diamond, Maegan Vazquez, Donald Judd, Betsy Klein and Sam Fossum contributed to this report.

