The Biden administration is working to reassure the Ukrainian government, outside experts, and former US officials that it will not push Ukraine to imminently seek a diplomatic outcome to the war with Russia after the most senior US general publicly pushed for a more urgent diplomatic effort this winter.

The administration is organizing a phone call later this week with outside experts and former US officials to discuss their approach to the war, after Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley's comments prompted frantic outreach to the administration from those concerned about rewarding Russia's President Vladimir Putin and undermining Ukraine's military gains, three sources familiar with the matter said.

