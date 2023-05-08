President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday will announce a proposal for a new rule that would examine mandating airlines to compensate and cover expenses for customers facing "controllable airline cancellations" or delays, according to a White House official.

"When an airline causes a flight cancellation or delay, passengers should not foot the bill," Buttigieg said in a statement. "This rule would, for the first time in US history, propose to require airlines to compensate passengers and cover expenses such as meals, hotels, and rebooking in cases where the airline has caused a cancellation or significant delay."

CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere, Chris Isidore, Gregory Wallace, Forrest Brown Gregory Wallace, Pete Muntean and Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.

