Nuclear energy in California got a jolt of financial support from the Biden administration on Monday as the US Department of Energy awarded a $1.1 billion grant to Pacific Gas & Electric to help extend the life of its Diablo Canyon Power Plant on the central California coast.

The Diablo plant was scheduled to be decommissioned in two phases, one in 2024 and another in 2025, something Gov. Gavin Newsom has worked to avoid as California's electric grid has been stressed in recent years by intense heat waves and destructive wildfires.

CNN's Ella Nilsen contributed to this story.

