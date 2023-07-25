(CNN) — The White House is taking new steps to improve access to online services for Americans with disabilities, working to eliminate disparities with a new rule establishing accessibility standards for state and local governments’ web and mobile app-based services.

The new rule, which comes on the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, is aimed at addressing challenges for web and mobile-based services such as voter registration, filing taxes, applying for social services, registering for vaccines, getting information on public transit, and taking online courses, the White House said in a fact sheet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.