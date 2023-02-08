The Biden administration is planning to roll out a roadmap as early as Thursday on what it will mean for the country when the Covid-19 public health emergency comes to an end later this year, according to a source familiar with the forthcoming announcement.

The administration is supposed to be come out soon with more details around the ending of the public health emergency declaration, another source close to the administration's discussions told CNN.

