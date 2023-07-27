Biden administration taking new actions to boost housing affordability and availability

The Biden administration on Thursday announced further steps to lower housing costs and boost supply.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

(CNN) — The Biden administration on Thursday announced further steps to lower housing costs and boost supply, part of the economic agenda that President Joe Biden will highlight as he seeks a second term.

The administration is taking a “comprehensive federal approach,” White House domestic policy adviser Neera Tanden told reporters, toward improving affordability for both homeowners and renters. The newly announced plan will leverage three separate areas toward achieving this goal: Easing land use and zoning rules, expanding financing and promoting the conversion of commercial to residential space.

