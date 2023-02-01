The Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management on Wednesday advanced the controversial Willow oil drilling project on Alaska's North Slope, releasing the final environmental impact statement before the project can be approved.

The ConocoPhillips proposed Willow drilling plan is a massive and decadeslong project that the state's bipartisan Congressional delegation says will create much-needed jobs for Alaskans and boost domestic energy production in the US.

