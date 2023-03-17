Biden administration skeptical of Xi's intentions ahead of his summit with Putin

(L-R) Xi Jinping, President Joe Biden, and Vladimir Putin are pictured here in a split image.

 Getty Images/AP

President Joe Biden said earlier this week he was planning to speak "soon" with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

But before his staff even began planning for the call, another meeting was taking shape: the Chinese government announced Xi plans to travel Monday to Russia for a three-day summit with President Vladimir Putin as Xi works to cast himself as a potential peacemaker in the Ukraine war.

