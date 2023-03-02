The Biden administration has sanctioned eight Mexican companies it says are involved in a timeshare fraud scheme benefiting the Jalisco cartel, a notorious drug organization that the US government says traffics a "significant proportion" of the illegal fentanyl and other drugs that enter the US.

According to the US Treasury, who coordinated with the Mexican government, the perpetrators of the fraud have "at times" falsely claimed to represent US government entities. Thursday's sanctions were accompanied by an alert issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control in order to "make the public aware of telephone, email, and letter scams involving individuals falsely claiming to represent OFAC and requesting payments." OFAC does not collect this type of payment from the public.

