The Biden administration on Wednesday sanctioned a network of Sinaloa Cartel members and associated entities for their involvement in the illegal and deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine trade, providing chemicals to "super labs" that produce illicit drugs for the cartel once run by the notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán.

In addition to sanctioning the two brothers running the network -- Ludim Zamudio Lerma and Luis Alfonso Zamudio Lerma -- the US Treasury also designated four other Mexican nationals and Sinaloa Cartel members as well as six Mexico-based companies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.