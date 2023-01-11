The Biden administration on Wednesday again renewed the Covid-19 public health emergency, a provision that gives the administration authorities to respond to the pandemic as cases are again on the rise.

US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra renewed the declaration on its expiration date -- an expected step because officials have said they will provide 60 days' notice if they do not plan to renew the emergency, and had not done so.

