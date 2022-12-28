The Biden administration on Wednesday renewed its commitment to secure the release of American Paul Whelan on the fourth anniversary of his wrongful detention in Russia, as Whelan's family expressed hope that he would not mark yet another milestone in Russian prison.

"Today marks four years that Paul Whelan has spent wrongfully detained, away from his family, suffering through an unfathomable ordeal," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. "His detention remains unacceptable, and we continue to press for his immediate release at every opportunity."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.