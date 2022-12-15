The Department of Homeland Security's six-pillar plan for the scheduled end of Title 42 next week includes surging resources to the border, increasing processing efficiency, imposing consequences for unlawful entry, bolstering nonprofit capacity, targeting smugglers and working with international partners.

The seven-page document, which states that DHS inherited a "broken and dismantled immigration system," was published online this week and appears to be an updated version of the plan the department issued in April -- the last time Title 42 was scheduled to be lifted. At the time, a federal judge blocked the lifting of the Trump-era public health rule that allows federal immigration agents to swiftly return migrants to Mexico or their home countries.

