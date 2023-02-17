The Department of Education released a breakdown of federal student loan forgiveness applications by congressional district on Friday, providing a new window into the demographics of borrowers seeking relief across both Republican and Democratic-represented districts.

The new data is being released as the fate of President Joe Biden's debt relief plan remains in limbo, with the US Supreme Court set to soon hear cases challenging its legality later this month. The initiative would offer up to $20,000 of individual debt forgiveness to millions of low- and middle-income borrowers, but ongoing legal challenges have meant that no one has received relief -- including millions of borrowers whose applications have already been approved.

CNN's Katie Lobosco and Ariane de Vogue contributed to this report.

