Biden administration proposes tougher rules to slash harmful mercury pollution from coal power plants

The Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyoming, July 27, 2018.

 J. David Ake/AP

The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed new, stricter rules for harmful pollutants, including mercury, from coal-fired power plants.

The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to slash mercury pollution and harmful particulate matter from coal-fired power plant emissions, including from lignite coal plants, by up to 70%. If finalized, it would be the strongest update to the mercury standards since 2012.

