(CNN) — The Biden administration proposed a new rule Wednesday meant to prevent students from taking on an unaffordable amount of student loan debt to attend for-profit colleges and certificate programs at nonprofit colleges.

An earlier version of the rule, known as “gainful employment,” was proposed under the Obama administration and later rescinded by the Trump administration in 2019.

