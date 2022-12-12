Biden administration officials met virtually on Monday with Elizabeth Whelan, whose brother Paul Whelan remains detained in Russia, she told CNN.

Elizabeth Whelan described the 45-minute-long meeting as a chance to regroup on her brother's case, and said she was able to share her thoughts and ideas about moving forward to try to get him home. She said it was a working-level meeting with State Department and National Security Council officials, and that it had been arranged at the request of the administration.

