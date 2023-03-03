Individuals eligible for President Joe Biden's pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession can now begin applying for a "certificate of proof" showing that they have been officially forgiven for their crime, the Justice Department announced Friday.

The online application, which is run through the Office of the Pardon Attorney's website, "allows eligible persons to submit documentation to the Office of the Pardon Attorney and receive a certificate indicating the person was pardoned on Oct. 6, 2022, for simple possession of marijuana."

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

