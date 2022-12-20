The Biden administration is still bracing for the end of a Trump-era border restriction even after the chief justice of the Supreme Court temporarily paused the end of the program.

The administration now faces a 5 p.m. ET Tuesday deadline to respond to an emergency appeal filed by Republican-led states that asked Chief Justice John Roberts to pause the end of Title 42. That program allows the federal government to quickly expel migrants who have crossed the southern border, citing the Covid-19 pandemic. Roberts on Monday afternoon granted the temporary pause and ordered the administration to quickly respond.

CNN's Ariane de Vogue, Rosa Flores, David Culver, Gloria Pazmino, Phil Mattingly and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

