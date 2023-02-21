The Biden administration is expected to release a new rule as soon as Tuesday that would largely bar migrants who traveled through other countries on their way to the US-Mexico border from applying for asylum in the United States, according to a source familiar with the plan, marking a departure from decades-long protocol.

The new regulation, which could affect thousands of people, is part of a patchwork of policies put in place by the administration to manage the border. It's among the measures that have put President Joe Biden at odds with his own allies who argue that the administration's approach is too enforcement heavy and piggybacks off Trump-era policies.

