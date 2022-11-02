The Biden administration is distributing $4.5 billion in federal assistance to help lower many Americans' heating bills this winter as they brace for another season of sky-high energy costs.

The funds for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, stem from regular appropriations by Congress, additional emergency funding lawmakers included in September's continuing resolution and $100 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law that passed last year, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

